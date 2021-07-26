Bandits abduct top Kaduna traditional ruler

Monday, July 26, 2021 8:58 pm


Armed bandits have abducted Kpop Ham, Dr. Danladi Gyet Maude, the paramount ruler of the Jaba people in Southern part of Kaduna State
The abduction of the first class traditional ruler was confirmed by member representing Jaba constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Samson Monday Dikko, to LEADERSHIP newspaper on Monday.
The lawmaker said the over 85 years old traditional rulers was abducted on his farm at Tatara village in Nasarawa State around 2pm.
He therefore appealed to the government and security operatives to initiate action to free the traditional rulers from his abductors, noting that the traditional ruler is a man of peace.

