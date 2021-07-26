Kogi: Panic as Abductors of Pharmacist reject N10 million offer

Monday, July 26, 2021 11:47 am


Richard Elesho

The gunmen who abducted Alhaji Abdulazeez Obajinoh, the Managing Director of Azeeko Pharmacy in Okene, Kogi State have rejected a N10 million offer for his release. It was gathered that the kidnappers insisted they would not accept below N30 million before they set him free.

The rejection has heightened apprehension over the safety of the drug seller, described as ‘eazy going.’

The News recalls that Abdulazeez was abducted commando style early July from his office in Iruvucheba Okene. The vehicle of the gunmen broke down and he was led on foot for sometime, amidst heavy gunshot before they hijacked another vehicle with which they ferried him away.

According to a family source, the kidnappers called on Thursday to refresh their demands for ransom and rejected the initial N10 million offered by the family, describing it as “Chicken change ”

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Kogi State chapter, had earlier decried the incessant attacks and abduction of their members across the state.

In a statement issued by the state chairman of PSN, Dr Lawal Muhammed said most of the monies invested in pharmaceuticals are loan from banks.

He urged the perpetrators and the general public not to see pharmacists as being rich. He also called on the state government and security agencies to map out strategies to curb the menace.

Cases of kidnapping have been reported in different communities across the state in recent times.

