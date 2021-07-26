Nnamdi Kanu: You have no right to accredit journalists, IPC blasts DSS

Nnamdi Kanu: You have no right to accredit journalists, IPC blasts DSS

Monday, July 26, 2021 5:49 pm


Lanre Arogundade: condemns restriction of coverage of Nnamdi Kanu

Lanre Arogundade of IPC: condemns restriction of coverage of Nnamdi Kanu

By Nehru Odeh

The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned the decision of the Department of State Services, DSS, to accredit only ten media organisations to cover the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) today, Monday July 26th, 2021.

In a statement signed by its Program Officer/Safety Desk Officer, Melody Lawal, IPC said the DSS has no constitutional power to accredit journalists to cover the trial.

 “IPC is of the firm opinion that the Department of State Service (DSS) has no constitutional right to accredit journalists to cover the trial of Nnamdi Kanu or any other suspect for that matter based on the provisions of the National Security Agencies Act.

 “IPC is amazed and concerned about this development which has no precedent anywhere in the world.

“The trial of Nnamdi Kanu is a matter of public interest and accrediting some media outlets to cover it violates press freedom and the right of the public to know,” the statement read.

The media organizations that the Department of State Services accredited include Daily Post, Premium Times, Thisday, The Nation, The Herald, and Daily Independent while the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channels Television, Africa Independent Television and Television Continental (TVC) were picked from the broadcast media sector.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Edward Onoja 31 mins ago

    Congresses: Kogi deputy gov, CoS make APC lobby committee
    PDP logo: 38 mins ago

    PDP releases Congress schedule for Kogi, 8 other states
    1 hour ago

    Photos: Some released students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna
    3 hours ago

    Victory comes from God
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Challenge and need for Reorientation 
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu 5 hours ago

    Kanu not produced in court, case shifted to 21 October
    Gunmen: kill many in Benue 7 hours ago

    Kogi: Panic as Abductors of Pharmacist reject N10 million offer
    7 hours ago

    RCCG’s HLF Impacts 130m People, Donates New Dialysis Centre to Ogun State