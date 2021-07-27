Yabatech: ranked best polytechnic in Nigeria

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has been ranked as the best polytechnic in Nigeria for the second time in the Webometrics ranking released in July.

Mr Felix Alade, Media Relations Officer of the institution, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement said the ranking was based on web contents impact, top-cited researchers and papers published on research and publication platforms online.

It added that the primary objective of the ranking web was to promote open access to the knowledge generated by institutions.

“YABATECH has been able to implement strategies to improve her ranking through the increase in the quantity and quality of the web content,” it said.

The statement said the ranking web which started in 2004 was currently in its 18th year of publication.

It added that the ranking was aimed at offering full coverage of higher institutions in whatever country or discipline involved.

The statement noted that 31 institutions from over 200 countries in the world were ranked in the Webometrics ranking released in July.

It said that editors of the ranking web were scientists working at one world-class public research institution, with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.

Commenting on the ranking, the Deputy Registrar of the institution, Mr Joe Ejiofor, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the development as a wonderful achievement.

“The news came to us as a surprise and at the same time a welcome development, the Rector and management are very happy with this latest web ranking.

“It is a pointer to the growth and development recorded since the current management led by the visionary Rector, Mr Femi Omokungbe, came into office in 2018,” Ejiofor said.

Ejiofor said YABATECH, known for its pace setting role, would remain dedicated to its vision as a leading institution of higher learning in and outside Nigeria.