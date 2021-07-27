YABATECH ranked best polytechnic in Nigeria

YABATECH ranked best polytechnic in Nigeria

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 10:18 pm


Yabatech: ranked best polytechnic in Nigeria

Yabatech: ranked best polytechnic in Nigeria

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has been ranked as the best polytechnic in Nigeria for the second time in the Webometrics ranking released in July.

Mr Felix Alade, Media Relations Officer of the institution, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement said the ranking was based on web contents impact, top-cited researchers and papers published on research and publication platforms online.

It added that the primary objective of the ranking web was to promote open access to the knowledge generated by institutions.

“YABATECH has been able to implement strategies to improve her ranking through the increase in the quantity and quality of the web content,” it said.

The statement said the ranking web which started in 2004 was currently in its 18th year of publication.

It added that the ranking was aimed at offering full coverage of higher institutions in whatever country or discipline involved.

The statement noted that 31 institutions from over 200 countries in the world were ranked in the Webometrics ranking released in July.

It said that editors of the ranking web were scientists working at one world-class public research institution, with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.

Commenting on the ranking, the Deputy Registrar of the institution, Mr Joe Ejiofor, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the development as a wonderful achievement.

“The news came to us as a surprise and at the same time a welcome development, the Rector and management are very happy with this latest web ranking.

“It is a pointer to the growth and development recorded since the current management led by the visionary Rector, Mr Femi Omokungbe, came into office in 2018,” Ejiofor said.

Ejiofor said YABATECH, known for its pace setting role, would remain dedicated to its vision as a leading institution of higher learning in and outside Nigeria.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State: Heads APC Appeal Committee for Anambra governorship election 2 mins ago

    Clashes: Gombe Govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on 7 communities
    PDP Councillor-elect, Adesola Thomas, displaying his Certificate of Return following victory at Ward G of Yaba LCDA at the July 24 council poll in Lagos State 47 mins ago

    Lagos LG polls: APC loses councillorship seats to PDP, YPP
    Segun Oni: opposed zoning of gubernatorial ticket of PDP for Ekiti 2022 governorship election 4 hours ago

    Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni opposes zoning of PDP governorship ticket
    FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello 4 hours ago

    FCTA issues 2-week demolition notice to Mpape community
    Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court administers the Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy on State House Staff. 5 hours ago

    Just in: Aso rock staff take oath of secrecy, receive warning
    The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (fourth from right), in a group photograph with members of Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO), UK Chapter, when they visited him on Tuesday. 5 hours ago

    Agitations: Lai Mohammed seeks help of Diaspora Group
    File: A Fulani cattle herdsman 5 hours ago

    Ban on open grazing: Cattle dealers demand 66 plots of land in Delta
    Princess: Alleged her foster daughter was defiled by Baba Ijesa 6 hours ago

    Baba Ijesha: 2 others also sexually molested minor — Defence