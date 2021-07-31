Ecobank Nigeria Assures Customers of Smooth Forex Transaction

Saturday, July 31, 2021 4:29 pm


 Ecobank Nigeria has assured customers that the bank has put in place every arrangement for the implementation of the foreign exchange (fx) policy issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The bank in an email to its customers indicated that all its branches had been put on notice to ensure smooth FX sales to eligible Ecobank customers and non-customers.

According to Ecobank all relevant staff, especially the Tellers have been well trained on strict adherence to the drive by the CBN to ensure availability, access, and efficient handling of all FX transactions.

In his comment, Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan said  Ecobank remains a one-stop shop for all FX needs particularly for PTA, BTA, School fees, Medical bills, Mortgage payments and remittances, stressing that all customers with genuine documents and complying with the FX regulations will be well served by the Bank.

“I wish to assure our customers that there are no worries. Walk into any of our branches nearest to you and access FX once you have genuine documents, legitimate needs and meet the other requirements. We have staff dedicated to handle and meet your foreign exchange needs. From Personal and Business Travel Allowances to tuition and medical payments. Be rest assured, Ecobank has got your back.” He said.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had disclosed the end of FX sale to Bureau De Change (BDCs) while briefing newsmen at the end of a two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja last week. He directed all commercial banks to immediately create designated desks in their branches for the sale and disposal of FX to eligible customers for legitimate purposes. The apex bank governor said the bank would now channel weekly FX allocations, hitherto meant for BDCs, to commercial banks.

 

 

