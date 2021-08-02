Ortom excited as police rescue commissioner’s wife, kill 3 kidnappers in Benue

Ortom excited as police rescue commissioner’s wife, kill 3 kidnappers in Benue

Monday, August 2, 2021 5:36 pm


Benue governor, Samuel Ortom

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom

By Nicholas Dechi

Gov. Samuel Ortom has commended the Police Command in Benue for rescuing the kidnapped wife of his Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mrs Ann Unenge, killing the three suspected kidnappers in the process.

Ortom, who was at the police headquarters in Makurdi on Monday to see the corpses of the suspected kidnappers, said that the feat was commendable.

“I commend the Commissioner of Police in Benue, Audu Madaki, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) for the successful operation.

“I also commend the Commander of Operation Zenda and his crack team for gunning down the three suspected kidnappers. I am very happy with the success you have recorded,” he said.

The governor also appreciated those who volunteered information that led to the success of the rescue operation.

He ordered the immediate demolition of the building used by the suspected criminals and that the owner of the said building should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the state.

Unenge and her driver were kidnapped four days ago in Makurdi.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    BBNaija's Beatrice opens up about her life 39 mins ago

    BBNaija: Beatrice opens up on why she’s been quiet, withdrawn
    Aides of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho arrested by the DSS 49 mins ago

    DSS fails to produce 4 detained Igboho’s aides in court
    3 hours ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Relaunch Credit Card Variants
    3 hours ago

    Awarding Contracts to Lowest Bidder Could be Counterproductive – -FUTA Don
    5 hours ago

    Fela the Spirit at 24
    Hushpuppi and Kyari 5 hours ago

    Super cop Abba Kyari and the tollgate to justice
    Sen. Magnus Abe: 5 hours ago

    ‘Godfathers’ problem of APC, not S/Court judgment, says Sen. Abe
    9 hours ago

    Why APC should Restore Its National Working Committee, other structures – Ogala..