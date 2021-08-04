Gunmen kill 25 in four Kaduna communities

Gunmen kill 25 in four Kaduna communities

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 2:46 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna State Government on Wednesday confirmed the death of 25 persons in attacks in four communities of Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, gave the update in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that following Tuesday update on the attack in Ungwan Magaji, Kishicho, Kigam and Kikoba villages of Kauru Local Government, more details were received by the state government on casualties and property damaged during the attack.

“The figures bring the total number of those who died in the attack to 25, with three persons injured, 68 farms destroyed and 63 huts burnt.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of the state conveyed his deep condolences to the families of those who died in the attack, prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The government directed the state emergency management agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the affected communities.

Aruwan said further developments would be communicated to the public.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Helping to Hush the Cops
    General Useni: Inauguates Excos for North Central Peoples' Forum 2 hours ago

    2023: Jerry Useni inauguates exco for North Central Peoples’ Forum
    First from right: Lady K and other arrested associates of Sunday Igboho 3 hours ago

    DSS: Why we want to keep Lady K, 3 other Igboho’s associates in custody
    Sunday Igboho: Sunday Igboho: Court stops DSS, AGF from arresting, harassing and intimidating him 3 hours ago

    Court stops DSS, AGF from arresting, harassing, intimidating Igboho
    Edo First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, flanked by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and his wife Maryann Shaibu, speaking to journalists at the court premises 4 hours ago

    Edo to set up Sexual Assault Referral Centres across 18 LGAs
    Sunday Igboho: Court restrains DSS, other security operatives from arresting him 4 hours ago

    Just in: Court stops DSS, other security operatives from arresting Igboho
    Igboho's aides arrested by DSS: DSS brought them to court on Wednesday 4 hours ago

    Just in: DSS opposes bail for 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides
    Afghan security forces: killed Taliban militants involved in the attack 5 hours ago

    8 dead, 20 wounded in attack on home of Afghan defence minister