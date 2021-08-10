Kwara Police rescue 9 out of 13 kidnap victims

Kwara Police rescue 9 out of 13 kidnap victims

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 12:29 pm


File: Nigerian Police personnel: Police arrest gunmen in Imo

Nigerian Policemen

Richard Elesho

A Pastor, his wife and seven wedding guests were among 13 people abducted in two separate cases that occured between Ekiti and Kwara States on Saturday evening.

The wedding guests were in a Toyota Sienna bus and returning to Ilorin from Ekiti when they encountered the gunmen, who opened fire and promptly escorted them into the bush.

The Kwara State Police Command which confirmed the attacks however disclosed that nine of the victims had been rescued by law enforcement agents.

SP Ajayi Okasanmi, Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara State, confirmed the two kidnapping incidents in a statement he issued in Ilorin, the State capital.

He said four of the seven victims of the first kidnapping incident which occured between Oke-Onigbin and Omu-Aran were rescued by the joint security men while only the pastor and his wife are yet to be rescued in the second incident.

The statement reads: “Reports of two kidnap incidents were received simultaneously by the Kwara State Police Command on Saturday 07/08/2021 at about 1735hrs to the effect that, along Okeonigbin/Omuaran highway and Ekiti / Ekan Meje axis that six armed men emerged from the bush and stopped a Siena bus in transit from Ekiti state on its way to Ilorin and the seven occupants of the vehicle were marched into the bush.

“The Command promptly dispatched its tactical units comprising the Anti kidnapping and Anti cultists units, joined by local hunters and vigilantes members while police patrols on the routes were alerted.

“The abductors were instantly chased into the bushes, four out of the seven abducted persons were rescued, efforts are still in top gear to get the remaining three rescued.

“Deploying similar tactics by operatives, those abducted in Ekanmeje/Ekiti axis using the same modus were equally rescued, remaining a pastor and his wife who the Command is frantically doing everything possible to rescue unhurt.”

Okasanmi added, “some suspects have been arrested and are helping the command in her investigation.” He added that “the situation is under control.”

The News reports that gunmen also attacked a family who attended a burial ceremony in Ekiti on Friday night. They reportedly killed head of the family while they kidnapped a mother and her daughter. The kidnappers have demanded for N50 million ransome.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    ISWAP Boko Haram Members Surrender in Konduga August 9, 2021 14 mins ago

    Why we’re surrendering to Nigerian troops – Ex- ISWAP/Boko-Haram fighters
    2 hours ago

    Kogi: Nwazue resumes as Police Commissioner
    2 hours ago

    IBEDC Mourns Capt. Okunbo, Says His Legacy Will Not Be Forgotten
    Chinese Leader, Xi Jinping: Says China will do its best to help developing countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic 4 hours ago

    China working to make COVID-19 vaccines more available in developing countries
    Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria 4 hours ago

    Cholera outbreak: NCDC urges state govts to strengthen WASH
    Solomon Dalung, Sunday Dare: former and incumbent Minister of Sports 5 hours ago

    Between Dare and Dalung: Beyond the Olympics Politics
    NNPC Towers Abuja 5 hours ago

    NNPC redeploys staff, names new spokesperson
    Some of the surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP insurgents in Bama, Borno State 5 hours ago

    Over 1,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents surrender in Borno