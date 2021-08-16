“Let Passion Drive Your Career Choice” – Basketmouth, Others  Counsel Youths at Ecobank Forum

“Let Passion Drive Your Career Choice” – Basketmouth, Others  Counsel Youths at Ecobank Forum

Monday, August 16, 2021 2:10 pm


*Bankole Williams, Consultant, Career Coach; Hadiza Blell (Di’Ja) Singer & Songwriter; Adeoluwa Enioluwa, a Writer and Public Speaker; Jemima Osunde, Actress, Model and Presenter; Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), Comedian and Actor and Ozinna Anumudu, expert in Fashion and Branding, at the digital seminar organized by Ecobank Nigeria to commemorate the International Youth Day in Lagos

Nigerian youths have been advised to pursue their passion rather than money or immediate gains. This was the consensus opinion of panellists at Ecobank Nigeria special advocacy program with the theme: “Finding your Voice”, a Career, Creativity, and Skills to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day in Lagos. The panellists include Adeoluwa Enioluwa, a Writer and Public Speaker; Ozinna Anumudu, an expert in Fashion and Branding; Jemima Osunde, Actress, Model and Presenter; Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), Comedian and Actor; Bankole Williams, Consultant, Career Coach and Hadiza Blell (Di’Ja) Singer & Songwriter. At the virtual event, each of the panellists was given the opportunity to share their life experiences on career choices, creative talents, and skills, as well as the individual salient attributes that prepared them for the challenges of life.

In his contribution, renowned entertainer Basketmouth said: “I salute Nigerian youths because they are quite enterprising. However, I will advise them to follow their passion. Do not choose a career to impress anyone, rather let the people validate you. If you have an idea, don’t rush at implementation, sit down with it, put down the structures before you make a move.” Further, he counselled the youth that the driving force for choice of career should not be a financial inducement, fame or immediate gains but passion, stressing that it was the clear way to find voice, achieve focus and desired career goal.

*Panelists and some Ecobank staff at the digital seminar organized by Ecobank Nigeria to commemorate the International Youth Day in Lagos

The other speakers, Adeoluwa Enioluwa, Ozinna Anumudu, Jemima Osunde, Bankole Williams, Hadiza Blell (Di’Ja) urged youths not to be desperate but pursue career they are happy with and “be ready to work hard at it as that is the only way to have your voice heard. They reiterate that there was “no room” for laziness, as  bills have no respect for persons.”

Earlier, Head, Direct Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Adetola Oshomah said the digital seminar is part of the bank’s Mobile Xpress (MX) Online Series to give the youths the opportunity to speak, noting that panellists comprising of young people who have excelled in their various careers and professions were carefully selected to share their experiences and challenges before they found their voice. Mrs Oshomah added that Ecobank boasts of digital solutions, products and services that are targeted at creating convenience for the youths, stating that as a bank, Ecobank seeks to empower young people by offering them convenient, affordable, and accessible financial services anytime and anywhere from their mobile phones, which is their primary mode of communication.

